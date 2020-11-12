Hilton offering bonus points to members who book work-from-hotel stays
As practically everyone has grown tired of their own four walls, but travel demand has yet to return to full steam, 2020 has become (among other things) the year of work-from-hotel packages.
First, there were offerings from Hyatt, then Marriott and Hilton and other hotel brands rushed to meet the needs of those who are more than done with working from their home office (or couch). About a month ago, Hilton introduced the WorkSpaces by Hilton programme, its version of the work-from-hotel trend.
These special day rates are valid at participating Hilton locations across the U.S., U.K. and Canada. At Hilton, guests can expect a private “office” space complete with a real desk and chair, complimentary Wi-Fi and access to other hotel-specific amenities.
And, Hilton Honors is sweetening the deal by offering 10,000 bonus points after the first WorkSpaces by Hilton stay at participating properties. To receive the bonus points, you must book and stay by 31 March 2021. TPG values 10,000 Hilton points at £40, which could be a sizable return on some of these packages.
In addition to bonus points, Honors members are able to stack other active promotions, earn elite-night credit and points from on-property spending as they would on any other stay — and even get a room upgrade, if available. Silver elite members and above will receive two complimentary bottles of water, and Hilton Diamond members will receive complimentary premium Wi-Fi as well as lounge access, if available.
Guests will receive a “Clean Market zen box” (worth $100 according to Hilton), a discount on a wellness treatment at the adjacent Brookfield Place, room service for both breakfast and lunch and a cocktail delivery at 4 p.m. all for that one package rate.
But you don’t have to go that high-end. Day rates at Hilton Boston Back Bay start at $99 for a hotel office. Rooms come equipped with air purifiers, wireless printers, a shredder, an ergonomic chair, Bluetooth speaker and complimentary water all day.
You can get in a work-out right in your room with the provided exercise ball and resistance bands. You’ll also receive a $20 credit to the Corner Pantry in the lobby.
Unlike its competitors Marriott and Hyatt, Hilton’s formal offering doesn’t have an extended-stay option (though individual properties may offer one on their own). Instead, this is just a special day rate for those in need of a clean, comfortable and quiet space to get tasks done, away from all the distractions at home.
If that’s not what you need, know that Marriott offers guests three different flavours of remote-work packages and Hyatt has decided to go after workers who want a longer-term change of scenery by only offering packages with a seven-night minimum-stay requirement.
If you’re interested in booking a WorkSpaces by Hilton stay, please note that you will have to call the property directly in order to book.
Keep in mind that with England’s second national lockdown in effect until 2 December, work-from-hotel stays are not considered essential travel. However, after the lockdown is over, you could take advantage of this deal.
Featured image courtesy of the Conrad New York Downtown.
