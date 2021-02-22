World’s largest snow maze is even bigger this year to allow for social distancing
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just outside of Winnipeg, Canada, sits the Guinness World Record-holding largest snow maze in the world.
There was some uncertainty about whether it would open this year due to health concerns and unusually warm weather, but it’s once again welcoming visitors and is bigger than ever.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The snow maze, located at A Maze In Corn in Saint Adolphe, Manitoba has officially reopened and measures a whopping 240,000 square feet — about twice the size of its record-breaking build in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
The reason behind the massive expansion? COVID-19.
The designer and co-owner of the maze, Clint Masse, estimates the labyrinth to be 91% bigger than it was last year. “This year, just with COVID, we’ve got to go larger, so now there’s eight-foot wide paths, so there’s more than enough room for people to pass safely,” Masse explained in an interview with a local radio station.
But not to worry — if you get lost in the maze, there are “easy exits” available every 10 minutes of walking.
View this post on Instagram
Other COVID precautions include capacity restrictions, mandating face coverings and requiring at least six feet of social distancing between households. Additionally, indoor warming areas are closed.
Unfortunately, Canada’s borders are largely restricted. And, the U.K. remains in its third national lockdown, rendering non-essential travel illegal. However, for those in Canada, you can buy your tickets online. Bookings are being accepted in two-hour periods and cost $15 CAD for adults, 13 CAD for children ages 4-12 and free for those ages three and under. The maze will be open through 14 March, weather permitting.
Featured photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.