Credit card review: The British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways’ Executive Club is the largest and most well-known airline loyalty programme in the United Kingdom. One of the easiest and quickest ways to collect Avios, the currency of Executive Club, is with a British Airways cobranded American Express credit card.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG U.K. newsletter for more credit card info!
There are two of these cards available: the British Airways American Express Card and the British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card. The latter card earns Avios at a better rate but is more expensive. But overall, the Premium Plus Card offers an excellent all-around value proposition, especially for its lucrative Companion Voucher offer.
In This Post
Who is this card for?
The British Airways Premium Plus Amex Card is marketed toward anyone who is serious about collecting a great amount of Avios, the currency of British Airways’ Executive Club (as well as Iberia Plus and Aer Lingus AerClub). It’s also targeted toward those flyers who may already travel with British Airways or its Oneworld partners but want to boost their Avios balance through everyday spending.
Related: How to transfer your Avios between British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus accounts
There is no minimum income requirement to be approved for this card. However, if you already hold an American Express card in the U.K., be sure to note the American Express restrictions on welcome bonuses.
Welcome bonus and annual fee
This card has a fairly high annual fee of £195, but it also provides a big welcome bonus of 25,000 Avios after spending £3,000 in the first three months of card membership. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuation of Avios, that welcome bonus is worth around £275, which offsets the annual fee.
Representative example: This card has an APR of 74.7% variable and a purchase rate of 22.2% variable with an assumed credit limit of £1,200.
Earning
The Premium Plus Card will earn you a generous 1.5 Avios per £1 spent on everyday purchases. This earning rate increases to a fantastic 3 Avios per £1 spent when it’s made directly with British Airways or BA Holidays.
While you will still receive 1.5 Avios per £1 (equivalent) spent in foreign currencies, you will also be hit with a 2.99% foreign transaction fee. Based on TPG’s valuation of Avios, the cost of the foreign transaction fee is slightly higher than the value of the Avios you’ll earn for making the transaction, but not hugely so.
Related: Should you use a credit card to withdraw cash while travelling?
Redeeming
Reward Flight Savers (RFS) are perhaps the best use of Avios. BA caps taxes and fees on these at £35 return for economy flights and £50 for Club Europe flights. RFS are historically only available for flights of less than 2,000 miles, so largely only to European destinations. However, BA has expanded RFS to some long-haul destinations like New York, however, you won’t get the same value out of your Avios in that case.
The reason why we love RFS is that they can help save some serious money. Shorter one-way flights across Europe are either 4,000 or 4,500 Avios each, depending on peak or off-peak, and £17.50.
Partner redemptions with Avios are especially lucrative on international routes where flights are usually expensive. A good example is trans-Tasman flights between Australia and New Zealand. Sydney to Wellington with Qantas often costs £300+, whilst on Avios it can be had for 20,000 Avios and £101 in taxes. Whilst that might only just meet the Avios value of 1.2p, paying £300 for an economy flight just feels expensive, so we’d be happy to buy that flight with Avios.
The same applies to other partners across the Oneworld alliance and beyond. Domestic American Airlines flights booked with Avios can also be a very good money saver. Because of that, it’s generally worth looking at Avios redemptions whenever you’re looking at a flight and thinking it’s a bit pricey.
As aspirational as British Airways first class or Club World might be, there are some great first class and business-class products out there that trump the BA offering any day. And a fair few of them are available for booking via Avios. Cathay Pacific first class is a great product, and it’s available to book via ba.com. You will likely need to plan in advance, and redemptions don’t come cheap — 240,000 Avios and £368 in taxes return — but that’s one of the best ways of travelling long-haul.
Related:
- The complete Avios pricing guide
- The best uses of Avios
- On which airlines can I use Avios?
- Can you upgrade partner flights with Avios?
- The difference between British Airways’ Avios + Money and Avios Part-Payment
Perks
The biggest perk of this card — aside from the welcome bonus — is the 2-for-1 Companion Voucher. The Companion Voucher is one of the most valuable — and detailed — benefits for British Airways flyers. In short, once you’ve got one of the Vouchers, you can take a companion with you on the same flight and in the same cabin when you redeem Avios for a BA reward flight. Of course, taxes, fees and other carrier charges still apply to the companion. You’ll earn the prized 2-for-1 Companion Voucher after spending £10,000 each calendar year with this card. When earned with this card, the Voucher is valid is for two years.
Related: The ultimate guide to the British Airways Companion Voucher
In addition to the 2-for-1 Companion Voucher, the Premium Plus Card also comes with several protections, aimed at saving you money. Mainly, you’ll get the card’s travel inconvenience insurance, which covers you for flight cancellations, delays and delayed luggage so long as you pay for your travel with the card. The benefit covers £200 for flight delays, overbookings or missed connections. It covers £750 for baggage that’s delayed by the airline for six hours and an additional £1,000 for extended baggage delays by the airline.
With the Premium Plus’ refund protection, eligible items that were purchased with the card in the U.K. are covered for 90 days. The insurance covers up to £300 to refund or replace the item so long as the retailer won’t do the same.
For the purchase protection benefit, eligible items stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchasing with the card will be covered. The protection to repair or replace the purchase is covered to £2,500 per item.
The card’s travel accident insurance covers up to £75,000 for the accidental death or accident resulting in the complete loss or permanent loss of use of limb, sight, speech or hearing while travelling in a public vehicle. In order to be eligible, the ticket must have been purchased with the British Airways Amex Card.
Related: Understanding your credit card’s complimentary travel insurance
You can find the full terms of what’s covered with the insurances on the Amex website (PDF). Keep in mind that some of these benefits, such as the insurances, are subject to enrollment.
Finally, you can opt to get free supplementary cards for any close family and friends in order to maximise your return on the card. But remember that you, as the primary cardholder, will still be responsible for paying the balance each month.
Which cards compete with this card?
The basic version of this card, the British Airways American Express Credit Card is cheaper — it has no annual fee. But, it has a much lower welcome bonus of only 5,000 Avios and a lower earn rate, with no bonuses for spending with British Airways directly.
But the most important difference is that to earn the lucrative 2-for-1 Companion Voucher on the basic card requires a much higher £20,000 minimum spend annually, versus £10,000 on this Premium Plus card. And the Voucher on the base card expires in a year, whereas the Voucher earned on this Premium Plus card has a 24-month expiry. The Premium Plus card, therefore, remains a very valuable overall credit card offer and is one we will regularly talk about.
Related: Which British Airways American Express credit card is the better choice for you?
If you’re planning to spend £10,000 on a British Airways American Express card in your card membership year, you may wish to consider the Premium Plus Card instead of the basic card because it will trigger the valuable 2-for-1 Companion Voucher much sooner.
Bottom line
This is a fantastic credit card on which to earn bonus Avios, especially if you fly British Airways or its partners regularly.
While the annual fee does seem high at first glance, it’s more than offset by the welcome bonus. And with a very generous earn rate — especially for spending directly with British Airways — and provided you can hit the £10,000 to trigger the valuable 2-4-1 Companion Voucher, this could be an excellent option for your wallet.
You can apply for this card here.
Featured photo by John Gribben / The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.